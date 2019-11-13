 
     
#2019PresidentialElection/ Iohannis: I'm counting on vote of Hunagarian ethnic, on their voting for normal Romania

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that he is counting on the vote of the Hungarian minority, even if there is no mobilization in this regard on behalf of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR).

"I'm counting on their vote, I tell you honestly and I think the majority will understand very well what is at stake at these elections. I had their vote in 2014 without there being an express mobilization for those belonging to the Hungarian minority. (...) I'm counting on the fact that they will vote for the normal Romania," Iohannis told a press conference.

The leader of the UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, said on Wednesday, after the Permanent Council meeting, that he does not recommend his electorate to vote with anyone in particular in the second round of the presidential elections, saying that everyone should vote as they see fit.

