2019PresidentialElection / Iohannis: PSD, hurling venom, lies and fake news

The National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate in the presidential elections, Klaus Iohannis, accused the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Friday that in the election campaign "they are hurling venom, lies and fake news".

"You've probably followed the election campaign. You've noticed how the candidates positioned themselves. (...) You couldn't have missed noticing the PSD campaign! You've noticed how they show their ugly face. The PSD is hurling venom, lies and fake news. This is what the PSD do, this is the PSD. Lies on top of lies about me, about you, your allies. This is what the PSD knows to do and it is not enough. They have lost and lost severely, they were sent home three times by the Romanian people, in the election to the European Parliament, the referendum and in the first round of the presidential elections. PSD is making plans for a censure motion. They want to return. How can the PSD live without connections to the country's budget? I think you agree with me that we cannot allow this to happen," said Iohannis, in a meeting with supporters, organized in Baia Mare.