2019PresidentialElection/ Romanians in the Diaspora vote for three days, starting on Friday

Romanians abroad will have three days and 835 polling stations at their disposal to vote in the presidential election, starting this Friday.

Thus, the polling stations abroad will be open between 12.00 pm and 9.00 pm on Friday, local time, and between 7.00 am and 9.00 pm on Saturday and Sunday, local time. Voters who are inside the polling station at 9.00 pm, as well as those queuing outside the polling station in order to exercise their right to vote are allowed to cast ballots until 11.59 pm local time.The first polling station to open is the one in Auckland, New Zealand, at 1.00 am, Romania's time.Most polling stations will be in Spain, 143, in 99 localities, part of them to be located in hotels, cultural centres and shopping centres.In Madrid, the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) approved the organisation of nine polling station.In Italy there were 142 polling stations approved, five in Rome, at the Embassy, the Consular Office and the Romanian Cultural Institute. In Milan, the AEP approved three polling stations, all of them on Via Oglio 20, where there is also a school.In Germany, AEP approved 79 polling stations and in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - 72, of which 18 are in London. Among the places where there will be a polling station, in London, is the restaurant "Dracula.".Romanians in France will be able to vote in one of the 50 polling stations approved by the AEP in this country. Five of them are in Paris. All the three polling stations in Marseilles are in hotels, according to the list published by the Permanent Electoral Authority.Besides those who will vote in one of the polling stations, 43,003 Romanians have chosen to vote via mail, according to the official portal www.votstrainatate.ro.According to the Central Electoral Bureau, the order on the ballot papers will be the following: Klaus Iohannis - National Liberal Party, Theodor Paleologu - People's Movement Party, Dan Barna - Save Romania Union - PLUS Alliance, Kelemen Hunor - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania, Viorica Dancila - Social Democratic Party, Catalin Ivan - The Alternative for National Dignity, Ninel Peia - Romanian People Party, Sebastian-Constantin Popescu - New Romania Party, John-Ion Banu - Romanian Nation Party, Mircea Diaconu - 'UN OM' Alliance, Bogdan Marian Stanoevici - independent, Ramona-Ioana Bruynseels - Humanist Power Party, Viorel Catarama - Liberal Right, Alexandru Cumpanasu - independent. The order was determined by draw.In the event of a second round of election, Romanians abroad will be able to vote on November 22, 23 and 24, at the same hours.