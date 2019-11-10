2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 21:00 hrs: 47.66pct

Voter turnout in Sunday's presidential election as of 21:00hrs was 47.66 percent nationwide, according to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) Spokesman Mircea Preotescu.

In the urban area, voter turnout was 48.54pct, and in the rural area, 46.49pct.

The total turnout, by 21:00hrs, was 8,683,112, with as many as 5,056,941 voters in the urban area and 3,626,171 in the rural area.

A higher voter turnout was registered in Ilfov (63.13 percent), Cluj (59.20 percent) and Sibiu (53.76 percent) counties.

A lower turnout was registered in Vaslui (35.47 percent), Covasna (37.02 percent), and Satu Mare (37.69 percent).

In Bucharest, the turnout was 51.40 percent (922,933 voters), with a breakdown by districts as follows: district 1 - 59.59 percent; district 2 - 52.53 percent; district 3 - 44.36 percent; district 4 - 52.89 percent; district 5 - 47.20 percent and district 6 - 56.46 percent.

According to the BEC website, according to the age gap, the most numerous were voters aged between 45 and 64, followed by those over 65, then those aged between 35 and 44, those aged from 25 to 34, the last ones being young people between 18 and 24.

According to gender, women voted more - 4.4 million, as against 4.2 million men.