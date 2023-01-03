2023 declared Petofi Memorial Year in Covasna County

2023 was declared Petofi Memorial Year in Covasna County (center-eastern Romania), in tribute to the 200th anniversary of the birth of Hungarian poet and revolutionary Sandor Petofi; therefore, a host of events will be organized in honor of the 19th century Hungarian personality, the management of the County Council announced on Tuesday, Agerpres informs.

"January 1, 2023 marked 200 years since the birth of Hungarian national poet and hero of the 1848 Hungarian and Transylvanian Revolution Sandor Petofi. In the Petofi Memorial Year that started on January 1, the bicentenary of the birth of this iconic figure of Hungarian culture will be celebrated through a series of events that will culminate on July 31, the day of the poet's death, with the unveiling of his statue in the city of Sfantu Gheorghe," a post on the Facebook page of the Covasna County Council informs.

The representatives of the institution said that the Petofi Memorial Year will include a complex cultural program organized in cooperation with the Sfantu Gheorghe City Hall, the Liszt Institute - Hungarian Cultural Center, the Covasna County Culture Center, the Szekler National Museum and the Incze Laszlo Guild History Museum in Targu Secuiesc.