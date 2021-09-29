207 deaths recorded among COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours take death toll to 36,865

As many as 207 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 36,865, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.

According to GCS, there were 101 men and 106 women reported dead due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The source specifies that 194 of the deaths were recorded among patients who had comorbidities, 9 deceased patients did not have comorbidities, and no medical records have been reported for four deceased patients to date.According to GCS, 10 of the 207 patients deceased were vaccinated. The ten patients had ages between 61 and 86 years old and presented comorbidities.No deaths were reported prior to the reference interval.