23 free beds at ICU nationally

As many as 23 intensive care beds are free on Friday, nationally, for patients sick with COVID-19, other than those reserved specifically for people with certain medical conditions who are also confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, the Strategic Communication Group reported.

According to the source, in Bucharest there are two free ICU beds.

The GCS adds that work is continuing to be done to operate and provide the necessary medical staff for other ICU beds, which will be available in the coming days.

GCS mentions that in the operationalization process of new ICU beds, emphasis is placed on those for people who present certain medical conditions and who are also confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, because in these cases those patients present serious diseases that can constitute comorbidities and are exposed to a much higher risk.