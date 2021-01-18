235,239 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since December 27, 2020

Over 30,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine in the last 24 hours, of whom 1,075 received the booster dose, the total number of those vaccinated reaching 235,239, informs the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

According to data made available to CNCAV on Monday by the National Institute of Public Health, through the application of the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations application (RENV), 30,237 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine in the last 24 hours, of whom 1,075 were vaccinated with the booster dose.

The total number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine, as of December 27, 2020, reached 235,239, of whom 1,951 people were vaccinated with the booster dose.

In the last 24 hours, there were 45 common and minor side effects, of which 14 were local; 31 general reactions.

The total number of side effects recorded at the level of vaccination centers, starting with December 27, 2020, is 809 common and minor adverse reactions, of which: 302 local reactions with pain at the injection site; 507 general reactions (fever, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, asthenia, urticaria allergies).

According to CNCAV, four adverse reactions are under investigation.