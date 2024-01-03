256 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals, 25 deaths in the week December 25 - 31

As many as 256 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in health units, and 27 patients are admitted to ICUs, informs the Ministry of Health.

Of the total number of patients admitted, 25 are minors, 24 of them in wards and one in the ICU.

In the week 25 - 31 December, 25 deaths were reported by the National Institute of Public Health - nine men and 16 women.

One death was recorded in the 40-49 age category, one in the 50-59 age category, four in the 60-69 age category, eight in the 70-79 age category and 11 in the over 80 age category.All deceased patients had comorbidities and 5 were vaccinated against COVID.To date, 68,728 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in our country.