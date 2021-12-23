 
     
257,697 people have generated Passenger Locator Forms for entering Romania since launch of application

Over 250,000 people have generated Passenger Locator Forms for entering Romania, from the launch of the dedicated application until Thursday evening, at 18.00, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced.

According to the data provided by the Special Telecommunications Service, 257,697 people generated digital entry forms in Romania, most of them completing forms for the following border crossing points:

* "Henri Coanda" International Airport - 60,852

* Nadlac Border Crossing Point - 24,173

* Nadlac II Border Crossing Point - 23,282

* Bors Border Crossing Point - 19,281

* "Avram Iancu" International Airport Cluj - 14,113

Starting with December 20, 2021, all persons arriving in the country must complete the Passenger Locator Forms (PLF), for entering Romania, a document adopted at the level of 18 states in the European Union and regulated by the Romanian Government. AGERPRES.

