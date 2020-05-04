 
     
28 coronavirus-infected Romanian workers in Netherlands' Gelderland province

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has taken self-action through the Romanian Embassy in The Hague following reports published on Sunday in the local media about several people in the Dutch province of Gelderland, 28 Romanian citizens included, having tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

According to preliminary data obtained from the employer, the 28 Romanians have been quarantined. They are all in good health and show no symptoms of illness, the Foreign Ministry said.

The representatives of the diplomatic mission promptly approached the competent local authorities and the workers' employer to obtain additional information on the identity and health status of the infected persons.

The Foreign Ministry adds that the Dutch Public Health Department is constantly monitoring their situation and they are visited daily by doctors. The employer's representatives mentioned that the Romanian citizens have complete accommodation and meals provided, including paid sick leave for the entire quarantine period. The Romanians are housed at a location that usually serves as a holiday facility.

