29 foreign citizens turned away at Romanian border in past 24 hours

Approximately 97,600 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, with over 34,400 means of transport (of which 14,800 freight box trucks) were cleared to cross Romania's borders in the last 24 hours, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

There were about 47,500 travelers by 17,600 means of transport on the inbound, and 50,100 travelers by 16,800 means of transport on the outbound.

Roughly 32,100 people and 15,700 means of transport (6,700 freight box trucks) crossed the border with Hungary, of which about 17,100 people by 7,400 means of transport on the outbound, agerpres reports.29 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 10 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.