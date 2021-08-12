2Performant closes private placement early, draws over 5.3 million RON through capital increase

The 2Performant tech company, listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), announced the early closing of their private placement, started on August 5, mentioning that, as part of the increase in social capital, the company drew the total sum of 5.33 million RON.

According to a press release, the company's shares were oversubscribed in this stage of the capital increase operation, which ended early on August 11, one week before the term.

The capital obtained following the increase will be invested in the development projects that 2Performant has planned, namely the consolidation and growth in the Romanian and Bulgarian markets, expansion to foreign markets, as well as the development of a new way to attribute conversions in the 2Performant.com platform.

2Performant is a Romanian tech company that develops, operates and monetizes 2Performant.com - an integrated affiliated marketing and influencer marketing platform. Through this platform businesses can appeal to partners, affiliates, and influencers, which they can work with through the 2 collaboration models available at this moment: affiliated marketing and influencer marketing. 2Performant is a company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the 2P symbol. According to the company's data, 2Performant is the highest local source of traffic for online stores in Romania, bringing approximately 4.5 million clicks for the clients in the portfolio per month.

With 12 years activity, the company is the first to having launched an affiliated marketing network in Romania under the name 2Parale.ro. In 2011 it entered the market in Bulgaria.

2Performant has intermediated, through its affiliated marketing platform, sales worth 266 million euro, through more than 464 million clicks, for 785 eCommerce actors in Romania and the region, in over 30 industries.