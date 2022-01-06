30,520 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours, including 7,518 with first dose

As many as 30,520 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, including 7,518 who received the first dose, while 4,370 received the second dose and 18,632 received the third dose, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Thursday.

According to CNCAV, since the start of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there have been 15,976,516 vaccine doses administered for 7,973,114 people, 7,862,867 receiving the full scheme and 2,085,544 being immunized with the third dose.

In the last 24 hours there have been 6 adverse reactions recorded, one local type and 5 general type.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,749 adverse reactions recorded in anti-COVID vaccines, 2,155 local type and 17,594 general type.