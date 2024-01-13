34 people rescued in last 24 hours, 18 transported to hospital

A number of 18 people arrived at the hospital in the last 24 hours, after being rescued by mountain rescuers, Agerpres reports.

According to the Salvamont National Rescue Service, 34 people were rescued in the last 24 hours. Of these, 18 people were handed over to the Ambulance Service or SMURD for transport to the hospital.

In the last 24 hours, 33 calls were received at the National Salvamont Dispatch requesting the emergency intervention of rescuers:

* 9 calls for Salvamont Municipality of Brasov,* 6 calls for Salvamont Sinaia,* 4 calls for Salvamont Voineasa,* 3 calls each for Salvamont Caras Severin - Muntele Mic and Salvamont Gorj,* 2 calls each for Salvamont Lupeni and Salvamont Borsa,* one call each for Salvamont Bihor, Salvamont Maramures, Salvamont Hunedoara and Salvamont Satu Mare.34 calls were also received requesting advice and information about different tourist routes in the mountain area and ski areas.