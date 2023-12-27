38 foreign citizens, detected while trying to cross into Hungary, hiding in a truck

Border police officers from western PTF Nadlac II detected 38 foreign citizens who were trying to cross illegally into Hungary, hidden in a truck with textiles, the Romanian Border Police announces.

The foreign citizens were detected during an action to prevent and combat illegal migration carried out by the northwestern Oradea Border Police Territorial Inspectorate, in cooperation with the western Timis Border Police Territorial Service, agerpres reports.

"Thus, at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, a Turkish citizen, driving a Turkey-registered truck, presented himself for border formalities on the way out of the country. According to the documents accompanying the goods, the driver was transporting textiles for a commercial company in Slovakia. Following the detailed control of the means of transport, 38 foreign citizens were discovered, hidden in the compartment intended for the transport of goods, scattered among the goods," the Border Police says.

Following the checks, the border police established that they are citizens from Syria, Iraq and Iran, most of them asylum seekers in Romania.In this case, investigations are being carried out for committing the crimes of migrant trafficking for the driver and attempted fraudulent crossing of the state border for the citizens hidden in the means of transport