4.14 million lei worth of transactions in opening of Stock Exchange session on Tuesday

BVB

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened higher on Tuesday in most indices, and the value of transactions amounted to 4.14 million lei (836,903 euros) after one hour and 10 minutes from start, Agerpres reports.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 17 companies, registered an appreciation of 0.65%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares from BVB, registered an advance of 0.64%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid stocks, was up 0.64%, and the return on investment funds, BET-BK, rose 0.15% in value.

The BET-FI index of SIFs decreased by 0.55%, and BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, appreciated by 0.57%.

According to BVB data, the largest increases in the value of shares were registered by Uztel (+13.27%), Alro (+3.4%) and IAR Brasov (+2.78%).

On the other hand, the shares of Condmag (-7.14%), Transilvania Investments Alliance (-2.4%) and Aquila Part Prod (-1.81%) decreased.

