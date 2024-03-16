424,536 beneficiaries of pensions and allowances provided for by special laws, in February 2024

As many as 424,536 people benefited, in February 2024, from pensions and allowances provided for by special laws, according to data centralized by the National House of Public Pensions (CNPP), Agerpres reports.

The largest number of people was registered in the case of beneficiaries of allowances according to D.L. no. 118/1990 - regarding the granting of rights to persons persecuted for political reasons by the dictatorship established on March 6, 1945, as well as to those deported abroad or made prisoners, with subsequent amendments and additions, respectively 184,507. The average compensation was 1,546 RON.

A number of 17,357 people benefited from an average allowance of 948 RON, according to Law no. 49/1991 and Law no. 44/1994 - regarding war veterans, as well as some rights of disabled and war widows, and 66,819 people were beneficiaries of allowances according to Law no. 189/2000 - regarding the approval of Government Ordinance no. 105/1999 for the amendment and completion of Decree-Law no. 118/1990 regarding the granting of rights to persons persecuted for political reasons by the dictatorship established on March 6, 1945, as well as to those deported in abroad or constituted as prisoners, republished, with subsequent modifications, the average amount paid being 879 RON.Regarding the beneficiaries of allowances according to Law no. 309/2002 - regarding the recognition and granting of rights to the persons who completed the military internship within the General Directorate of the Labor Service in the period 1950-1961, they were 48,598 in number, the average amount paid being 83 RON.Beneficiaries of allowances cf. Law no. 341/2004 - the recognition of heroes-martyrs and fighters who contributed to the victory of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989 was 12,831, they received an average amount of 2,156 RON.Also, in February 2024, 572 beneficiaries were registered according to Law 109/2005 - Artists, the average allowance being RON, 13,991 beneficiaries of allowances according to Law 8/2006 - Creative Unions, with an average allowance of 1,913 lei, and 79,861 beneficiaries according to Law 578/2004 - Surviving Spouse, with an average allowance of 128 RON.