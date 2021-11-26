4,867 companies and self-employed persons go insolvent over Jan - Oct 2021

As many as 4,867 companies and self-employed persons (PFAs) went insolvent in the first ten months of 2021, by 5.67 percent higher compared with the year-ago period, shows data published on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most insolvent companies and PFAs were reported in Bucharest City - at 894, down 13.04 percent from the 1,028 reported over January - October 2020.

By business activity, the largest number of insolvencies during the reporting period was in wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, specifically 1,423 (+4.94 pct); constructions - 816 (+11.17 pct) and in the manufacturing industry - 605 (+10 pct).

As many as 560 insolvencies were reported in October 2021, most of them in Bucharest - 97, and in the counties of Bihor (41), Timis (34) and Cluj (33).