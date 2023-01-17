62,748 people enter Romania on Jan. 16, including 7,478 Ukrainian citizens

As many as 62,748 people, including 7,478 Ukrainian nationals, entered Romania on Monday, January 16, informs the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) on Tuesday in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide, approximately 135,600 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 37,000 means of transport, told Agerpres.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 3,333,158 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania nationwide.

The border police detected 39 illegal acts (21 crimes and 18 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying over RON 8,900 in fines in the process.

The border police also seized goods worth approximately RON 236,800.

The police denied the entry of 29 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law and 10 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.