63 pct of Romanians over 18 say income similar to before state of emergency

The COVID-19 pandemic has produced alterations in the perception of Romanians on risks and in the consumption behaviour, even if 63 pct of those over 18 stated that their income is similar to that before the decreeing of the state of emergency and more than half say they have savings to manage, according to the most recent National Association of Insurance and Reinsurance Companies in Romania - Romanian Institute for Evaluation and Strategy (UNSAR-IRES) barometer.

According to the data of the barometer, quoted in a UNSAR release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES, 63 pct of Romanians over 18 stated that they have income similar to that before the decreeing of the state of emergency, while 28 pct of them now have smaller incomes. In the 18-50 years old category, the share of Romanians the income of whom remained the same is 49 pct, while the share of Romanians with decreasing income sits at 38 pct.

At the same time, according to the study, 31 pct of Romanians are now more interested in insuring homes, 28 pct are more interested by voluntary health insurance products, and a fifth (20 pct) have a wider opening towards financial protection solutions that cover unemployment.

From the point of view of financial stability, over half of Romanians over 18 (55 pct) state that they have savings to manage the coming period (compared to 63 pct of those in the 18-50 years old interval). A more reduced proportion, of 31 pct, believe they will save more, given smaller or postponed expenses. Among the financial instruments for saving preferred by Romanians (18-50 years old) which were mentioned most often are bank deposits, buying foreign currency and concluding a life insurance policy with a saving component.

The study was conducted by IRES, at the request of UNSAR, in May 2020, on a base sample of 1,309 persons aged 18-50 and a screening sample of 2,555 persons aged over 18, by the CATI method (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing), with a maximum tolerated error of ą2.7 pct for the base sample and ą2 for the screening sample.