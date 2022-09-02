72 migrants, spotted at western border hiding in trucks, in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, the western Arad border police caught 72 migrants who tried to leave the country illegally, hidden in trucks checked at the crossing points at Varsand, Nadlac I and Nadlac II.

At the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, 41 migrants, citizens from India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Syria, were discovered in two trucks driven by a Turk and a Bulgarian. According to the documents accompanying the goods, the drivers were transporting carbon parts, respectively metal, for commercial companies in the Czech Republic and Poland.

At Nadlac I, a truck transporting fruit to Hungary and driven by a Romanian was being checked and 20 migrants from Syria and Iraq were found in a special compartment in the cargo compartment.

Also, at Varsand, while a truck driven by a Romanian citizen, which was transporting plastic granules to Hungary, was being checked, 11 migrants from Nepal and India were discovered, hidden among the transported goods.