7.5 million-euro PET Recycling Team Targu Mures starts production

The PET Recycling Team Targu Mures factory, an investment of 7.5 million euros, has started production, with the Romanian joint venture expected to deliver 18,000 tonnes of recycled material from household waste per year, told Agerpres.

According to a press statement, the ALPLA Group, together with its joint venture partners Ecohelp and UPT, has opened its first PET recycling plant in Romania after a construction time of nine months and investment of around 7.5 million euros.

The state-of-the-art plant is now producing around 18,000 tonnes of recycled material per year from household waste.

The joint undertaking PET Recycling Team Targu Mures supplies the southeast European market with food-grade rPET and thus promotes the circular economy in the region.

"Around 18,000 tonnes of post-consumer-recycled PET (rPET) per year - the packaging and recycling specialist ALPLA, Ecohelp SRL (Romania) and United Polymer Trading AG (Switzerland) begin production at their joint recycling plant in Targu Mures. The three companies invested around 7.5 million euros in the construction and equipping of the plant on an adjacent site to the existing Ecohelp site in Targu Mures. Now, the first extrusion line for the production of high-quality rPET granulates from PET flakes has entered into operation. The joint venture partners will host the official opening ceremony on May 4, 2023," according to the Alpla Group press release.

The joint venture, which was established in autumn 2021, combines the skill sets of the three companies involved. ALPLA brings its many years of expertise as a global recycling specialist and packaging manufacturer, while United Polymer Trading (UPT) has an extensive distribution network for plastics and recycled material. The local company Ecohelp supplies the material in the form of recycled PET flakes based on PET bottles from household waste. The food-grade rPET granulate obtained from this process then serves as the starting material for new preforms and bottles.

The new recycling plant has created around 20 new jobs.

ALPLA is investing 50 million euros a year until 2025 in the ongoing expansion of its recycling activities. With its activities for the production of high-quality recycled materials, the global company is promoting complete recycling in as many parts of the world as possible.

The annual production capacity of ALPLA's recycling companies and collaborations around the world amounts to approximately 203,000 tonnes of rPET and 74,000 tonnes of rHDPE.