79,734 individuals, companies enter Trade Register in H1 2021

populatie oras oameni

The number of registrations of individuals and legal persons increased in the first half of 2021 by 62.55 pct compared to the same period of the previous year, to 79,734, of which 53,844 are limited liability companies (LLCs), according to data centralized by the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC), consulted by AGERPRES.

Most registrations were accounted to Bucharest, respectively 12,081 (plus 55,54 pct compared to January-June 2020), and in the counties of Cluj - 4,490 (plus 76,49 pct), Timis - 3,642 (plus 74,43 pct) and Ilfov - 3,633 (plus 60,68 pct).

On the other hand, the lowest number of registrations was recorded in the counties of Ialomita - 541 (plus 46.22 pct), Covasna - 539 (plus 31.78 pct) and Caras-Severin - 650 (plus 50.81 pct).

The businesses in which the most registrations were made are wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 16,427 (plus 37,74 pct), agriculture, forestry and fishing - 10,187 (plus 395,96 pct) and constructions - 9,043 (plus 38,55 pct).

In June 2021, 12,592 individuals and companies were registered, most in Bucharest (1,904) and the counties of Timis (595), Ilfov (512) and Cluj (494).

