92 COVID-19 Omicron cases confirmed in March 13-19 week

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed that a number of 92 cases with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed for the week March 13 - 19, of which 29 are variants of concern (VOC) and 63 are variants of interest (VOIs).

Of the VOC 63 cases, 23 are confirmed with the BQ.1 Omicron subvariant and 12 cases of XBB and 28 cases of XBB 1.5.

So far, 135 cases were recorded with the BA.2.75 subvariant, 9 cases of BA.2+L452X, 411 cases of BQ.1 subvariant, 39 cases of the XBB subvariant and 62 of XBB. 1.5 Omicron subvariant.

According to the INSP, until March 19, there were a number of 10,049 cases of the Omicron variant. Of these, 3,113 cases were confirmed with the BA.2 subvariant (31 pct).

Until now, the BA.5 (35 pct) subvariant was detected in 3,496 cases.

The INSP showed that until March 19, a number of 19,038 sequenced samples were reported to the National Center for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases (CNSCBT).

Last week's 92 sequenced samples were reported by the Cantacuzino Institute.AGERPRES