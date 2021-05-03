A new batch of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine arrives in Romania on Tuesday

A new batch of vaccines produced by Pfizer BioNTech, consisting of 697,320 doses, arrives in the country on Tuesday, 4 May, the Communication Group of the National Steering Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) announced on Monday.

The vaccines will be delivered by air and will arrive at the airports in Bucharest-Otopeni and Cluj-Napoca, agerpres.ro confirms.

Transport to storage centers is provided by the manufacturing company, including by land. The vaccines are transported in optimal conditions, in special containers, with carbonic ice and sealed foil, states the quoted source.

Thus, the vaccination process continues both in the centres in Bucharest and in the country. The doses will be distributed to the National Storage Centre in Bucharest and to the regional storage centres in the country.

So far, our country has received 5,122,709 doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer, and 4,279,531 have already been used to inoculate the population, according to a statement sent by the CNCAV Communication Group.