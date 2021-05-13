A special department within Gov't General Secretariat to make state politics regarding state companies

All Romanian state companies need to get through a process of audit and professionalization, which is why, there will be a department especially created at the SGG (Government General Secretariat) which will make Romanian state politics concerning these entities, declared, on Thursday, after the Government sitting, the minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea.

"PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) is an instrument of reform, that is why it was created. Without substantial reforms this plan will not pass. We are talking about reforming pensions and have a clear deadline of sending the law in Parliament this year and some elements which presume a clear indexation of pensions, not based on pen decisions and political decisions. Romania is committed to have a mature, sustainable politics regarding pensions. Also, reducing special pensions in the limits which the Constitutional Court allows. A reform of state companies. We will have an auditing process for all state companies and we will eliminate from the law those exceptions added by PSD (Social Democratic Party) - ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) in the previous years. The exception from professionalism is an aberration and then we will remove that list of exceptions. All Romanian state companies need to go through an auditing process, of professionalization. They will be monitored by a special department from the SGG, which will make Romanian state politics regarding the state companies. We will create an entity at the SGG which will have performance indicators for all state companies and will have a reform plan and link with salaries from the leadership of the state companies with performance objectives. We need to make state companies a resource for bringing in money to the state budget, not a way of leaking riches from the public wealth," the minister said.

He added that in the public administration there will be very limited bonuses and clearly tied to the reached objectives.

The competent minister also pointed out some other objectives included in PNRR, such as reducing transport emissions, the Justice reform, minimum income threshold or improving the local governance degree.

Romania will submit the PNRR to Brussels on May 31, 2021, reports agerpres.