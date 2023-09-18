About 200 works by contemporary Romanian artists in auction at Artmark

About 200 works of contemporary art belonging to established Romanian artists, highly acclaimed on the international art scene, as well as emerging artists who address current themes in society will be presented on September 26 at the Sale of an Eclectic Art Collection, Artmark announced.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, new works signed Constantin Piliuta will be auctioned, with starting prices between 250 and 300 euros.

The work titled "Edgar Allan Poe", by Adrian Ghenie is being auctioned for the starting price of 1,000 euros. This is one of the seven works illustrating the "Nevermore" series dedicated to Poe's poem "The Raven".

"Dresor (In Adoration of Nature)", a work signed by Felix Aftene from Iasi, has a starting price of 6,000, Artmark said.

Mircea Suciu's "Spiritual View" and "Industrial Poetry", with a starting price of 500 euros, and Arina Bican's "Social Behaviour", with a starting price of 1,500 euros are also put up at the auction.

Other artists present in the auction on September 26 are Mihai Muresan, Florin Ciulache, Lucian Smau, Liviu Mihai, Irlo (Laurentiu Alexandrescu), Klemi Uveges, Filip Letinu.

The works are exhibited at the Cesianu-Racovita Palace, the exhibition being open from Monday to Sunday from 10:00 to 20:00. Admission is free, and the visit is complemented by a tour offered by the art consultants present.