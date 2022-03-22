About 90 hectares of dry vegetation, burned in Tulcea County

About 90 hectares of dry vegetation were burned, on the night of Monday to Tuesday, near the villages of Jijila and Garvan in southeastern Tulcea County, the Delta Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) announced.

The most important fire was registered near Jijila village, where 16 non-commissioned officers of the fire station from Macin village intervened to extinguish the flames that engulfed about 50 hectares of dry vegetation and unkempt vine bushes.

Another fire was reported near Garvan, where about 40 hectares of dry vegetation were burned, and 11 firefighters from Macin intervened to extinguish the flames.

Both burnt areas were set on fire with intent, according to ISU Delta.AGERPRES