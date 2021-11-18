Acting Health Minister, EU Commissioner for Internal Market discuss Covid vaccine rollout

Acting Health Minister Cseke Attila met today with European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton, who is currently on a working visit to Romania, the Health Ministry said in a release, agerpres reports.

The two officials discussed subjects of interest for the European health sector, such as the Covid immunization campaign, vaccine supplies, as well as the measures taken by member states in this epidemiological context regarding the use of the digital certificate.

The acting Health Minister briefed the European Commissioner on Romania's epidemiological situation and on the state of its Covid vaccination program.Cseke Attila also discussed with the senior European official about the measures planned in the coming period for speeding up the vaccination rollout."Big thanks for the European Commission's constant support. Today I will have a phone conversation with European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides. We appreciate your strong message on the measures that need to be taken in order to ensure the free and safe movement of European citizens with the use of the digital certificate," said the acting Health Minister as cited in the release.