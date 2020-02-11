Acting PM Orban on excessive deficit: Romania won't suffer as long as it presents the EC a plan to reduce deficit

Interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban argues that Romania won't suffer in terms of excessive deficit procedure being triggered as long as it presents to the European Commission a plan which shows a deficit below 3 percent in a reasonable period of time, with related measures to convince the European forums.

"We have an excessive deficit procedure triggered by their deficit and by the ticking bomb which they [the Social Democratic Party - PSD Governance] left in our arms, because of the reckless expenditures they provoked and they continue to generate expenditures clearly knowing that there are no additional budget resources. This is irresponsibility," Orban said in an interview at Gandul live on Tuesday.When asked when is Romania going to enter the excessive deficit procedure, namely in March or May, he said: "The excessive deficit procedure is decided by the European Commission.""Romania won't suffer as long as we present to the European Commission the plan showing that we can bring the deficit below 3 percent in a reasonable period of time, with related measures, to convince the European Commission. There is absolutely nothing, we don't pay a dime," Ludovic Orban said.In respect to the "loans of the Finance Minister," Ludovic Orban showed that the Minister isn't the one borrowing because the loans are made on behalf of the state." (...) If the Finance Minister doesn't borrow, he cannot handle expenditures, he cannot pay contracts, pensions, wages in the public sector, he cannot handle expenses in agreement with the laws in force," the Interim PM stated.

