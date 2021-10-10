Acting Prime Minister Florin Citu: 'Covid-19 modular hospital in Pipera to take in first roughtly 100 patients on Tuesday'

Acting Prime Minister Florin Citu visited on Sunday the Covid-19 modular hospital in Pipera to check the state of the works and announced that, starting Tuesday, the facility will take in the first approximately 100 patients.

"I went to check on the state of the works at the Pipera modular hospital and make sure that it becomes operational as soon as possible, these days. The facility will be able to take in the first, about 100 patients, starting Tuesday. In two weeks there will be 374 oxygen supplied beds for COVID patients, which means that we are easing pressure on emergency wards. PS: The solution to getting rid of the pandemic remains vaccination," Citu wrote on Facebook.

Secretary of State with the Interior Ministry Raed Arafat who accompanied the acting PM to the modular hospital in Pipera said that the facility will have a maximum of 374 beds, but will start with 100 this week, and is staffed with personnel from the Bucharest Hospital and Medical Services Administration and other sources.

Arafat also announced that the oxygen concentrators requested through the European Civil Protection Mechanism have entered the country and will be dispatched to the Department for Emergency situations Monday morning.

AGERPRES .