Actor Alexandru Arsinel dies at 83

Alexandru Arşinel

Actor Alexandru Arsinel died on Thursday at the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital, medical sources told AGERPRES.

Alexandru Arsinel was hospitalized at the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital since September 15 for the treatment of injuries caused by prolonged bed rest.

"Considering the medical history and in order to have him under more careful supervision, it was subsequently decided to transfer him to the ICU department," the medical unit informed on September 20.

The actor was also hospitalized last month, at the Fundeni Clinical Institute.

