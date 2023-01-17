Actor Teodor Corban dies at 65

Actor Teodor Corban, known to the public for his numerous stage and film roles, has died, announced theatre expert Oltita Cintic, on Tuesday morning, on Facebook, told Agerpres.

"Teodor Corban has passed away. The actor. The one everyone knows from 'Aferim,' where he played the main part, the tax collector Costandin. A film in which he shone in all his acting splendor. A production awarded with the Golden Bear in Berlin and with a bunch of Gopo Awards, one of them won by Teo himself, as friends used to call him, for his performance. (...) Smooth travel to the stars, Teodor Corban! We already miss you," wrote the theatre expert.

Teodor Corban was born on April 28, 1957, in Iasi.

He graduated from the Institute of Theatre and Cinematography Art in 1985, in the class of Professor Dem Radulescu - Dragos Galgotiu. Between 1985 and 1988 he worked as an actor on the stage of the "V. I. Popa" Theatre in Barlad, then moved to the Dramatic Theatre in Constanta. Since 1989, he has been an employee of the "Vasile Alecsandri" National Theatre in Iasi, according to the website of this institution.

There, on the state of the National Theatre in Iasi, he played numerous roles, including: "Scadenta" [The Numbered - editor's note] by Elias Canetti, directed by Ovidiu Lazar, 1989; "Chirita în balon" [Chirita in the Hot Air Baloon - editor's note] and "Chirita în Iasi" [Chirita in Iasi - editor's note] by Vasile Alecsandri, directed by Ovidiu Lazar, 1990; "Carol" by Slavomir Mrozek, directed by Irina Popescu Boieru, 1990; "Nebuna din Chaillot" [The Madwoman of Chaillot - editor's note] by Jean Giraudoux, directed by Irina Popescu Boieru, 1991; "Venexiana" [The Venetian Woman - editor's note], directed by Cristian Hadji-Culea, 1994; "Anecdote provinciale" [Provincial anecdotes - editor's note] by Alexandr Vampilov, directed by Ion Sapdaru, 1994; "Chirita în provintie" [Chirita in the Province - editor's note] by Vasile Alecsandri, directed by Ion Sapdaru, 1997; "Visul unei nopti de vara" [A Midsummer Night's Dream - editor's note] by William Shakespeare, directed by Ion Sapdaru, 1998; "Livada cu visini" [The Cherry Orchard - editor's note] by A. P. Chekhov, directed by Alexander Hausvater, 2000; "Trei" [Three - editor's note], stage adaptation by Teodor Corban, Constantin Puscasu and Ionut Cornila after "Trei pe un balansoar" [Three on a Swing - editor's note] by Luigi Lunari, directed by Teodor Corban, 2020; "Unchiul Vanea" [Uncle Vanea - editor's note] by A.P. Chekhov, directed by Claudiu Goga, 2020; "Terminal: Brazilia" [Terminal: Brazil - editor's note] by Spiro Scimone, collective direction, 2022.

He also played in many films, among which "Aferim!," "Un etaj mai jos" [One Floor Below - editor's note' "Betoniera" [The Concrete Mixer - editor's note], "O vara foarte instabila" [A Very Unstable Summer - editor's note], "Pozitia copilului" [The Child's Position - editor's note], "Portretul luptatorului la tinerete" [Portrait of the Fighter as a Young Man - editor's note], "Memorii din Epoca de Aur 2 - Tovarasi, frumoasa e viata!" [Tales from the Golden Age - part 1 - Comrades, Life is Beautiful! - editor's note], "Memorii din Epoca de Aur 2 - Dragoste in timpul liber" [Tales from the Golden Age - part 2 - Love in Free Times], "4 luni, 3 saptamani si 2 zile" [4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days - editor's note], "California Dreamin' (nesfarsit)" [California Dreamin' (unfinished) - editor's note], "Calatorie in oras" [Trip to the City - editor's note].