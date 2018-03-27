stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Actress Aimee Iacobescu passes away

Actress Aimee Iacobescu has passed away the night of Monday to Tuesday in a Bucharest hospital, officials with the UNITER (Theatre People's Union) told AGERPRES.


The artist was 71.

 

