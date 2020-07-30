 
     
AEP: 2,000 Romanian citizens abroad have registered to vote in parliamentary elections

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs that 2,000 Romanian citizens abroad have registered with the www.vostrainatate.ro portal for the parliamentary elections this year, until Thursday, 1,393 of whom registered to vote by mail and 607 in the polling stations.

AEP brings to mind in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday that, according to the in-force legislation, the registration of the electors who want to vote by mail or by going to a polling station started on April 1 to be concluded after 15 days since the start of the electoral period.

The AEP head, Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica, reiterated his call on Romanians abroad to choose "vote by mail, as a safe and convenient way to vote remotely, without queues, without going to the actual location of polling stations, without costs and risks, especially in the context of the coronavirus pandemic."

