Klaus Iohannis won on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, 56.68pct, and Viorica Dancila - 43.32pct of votes, after counting 42,836 votes from 100 polling stations in Romania.

According to the Permanent Election Authority (AEP), Iohannis obtained 24,278 votes, and Viorica Dancila - 18,558.