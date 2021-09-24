African swine fever outbreaks number goes up to 620

The number of active outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) rose to 620 this week from 611 last week, according to data the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSV) released on Friday.

Of the total active outbreaks on 23 September, 19 were on commercial holdings and 2 on type A commercial holdings, with 319,008 pigs affected.

Between 16 and 22 September 2021, 46 new outbreaks of ASF were registered, most of them in Arad County (14). In the same period, 8 new cases of ASF were registered in wild boars.

Since 2019 until present, 3,452 outbreaks of African swine fever have been extinguished.

Since the first report of the presence of ASF virus in Romania, on 31 July 2017, and until now, 5,874 cases have been diagnosed in wild boars in 41 counties. In accordance with European provisions, wild boar cases shall be extinguished at least 2 years after their occurrence.