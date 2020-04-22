After May 15, everyone in Romania to be required to wear protective masks in enclosed public spaces

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that after May 15, everyone will be required to wear protective masks in enclosed public spaces and public transport.

"We have decided today that after May 15 everyone will be required to wear protective masks in enclosed public spaces and when we using public transport," Iohannis told a news conference on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace after a meeting on COVID-19 epidemic management measures with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, and head of the Emergency Management Department Raed Arafat.He said the obligation to wear mask may be rescinded next year.