After May 15, individual travel restrictions to be fully lifted in Romania

After May 15, when the state of emergency ends, the restrictions on individual travel will not be extended, President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday.

He made the announcement after a meeting on measures to manage the COVID-19 epidemic, which was attended by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, and head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat."After May 15 (...) we will repeal restrictions on individuals. We will not extend individual travel restrictions. We will be allowed to move into public spaces without having to state where we go and why we go," he said.Iohannis added that after May 15, many COVID-19 restrictions will remain in effect.