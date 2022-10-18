AG Scutea welcomes EPPO's Kovesi

Romania's Attorney General Gabriela Scutea on Tuesday welcomed visiting head of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) Laura Codruta Kovesi to discuss professional training courses and study visits at the EPPO and completing the list of Romania's European delegated prosecutors.

On an official visit to Romania, Kovesi expressed her appreciation for the Public Prosecution Service's efforts to make EPPO operational in Romania, as well as for the performance of Romania's European delegated prosecutors, according to a press release from the Attorney General's Office.

The visiting EPPO officials said that they intend to share with the Romanian Public Prosecution Service the good practices they have developed in the relationship with other member states.

Kovesi said that at the EPPO level, study and professional training visits can be organised, including for Romanian prosecutors, especially in the field of financial investigations.

At the same time, sheshowed interest in Romania completing its list of European delegated prosecutors. AGERPRES