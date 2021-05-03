AGERPRES, FJSC and MediaSind officially relaunch 'ReStart - for a quality journalism' project

The National News Agency (ANP) AGERPRES, the Romanian Union of Journalists (SRJ) MediaSind and the Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences (FJSC) within the University of Bucharest officially relaunched on Monday the "ReStart - for a quality journalism" project, a release by the three institutions reads.

The event, which is intended for students who want to get involved in promoting quality journalism, was relaunched on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day - May 3, agerpres.ro confirms.

The representatives of the three institutions concluded a Partnership Agreement in order to cooperate in this project, the document being signed by the managing director of ANP AGERPRES, Claudia Victoria Nicolae, by the dean of the Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences, Antonio Momoc, and by the president of the Romanian Journalists Union MediaSind, Cristi Godinac.

The "ReStart - for a quality journalism" project was launched on 3 May, 2016, by SRJ MediaSind, on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, being inspired by the concept "The Ethical Journalism Initiative" promoted by the International Federation of Journalists.

During this period, the students were acquainted by AGERPRES and MediaSind professionals with the principles of the journalism profession and with the norms of the Journalist's Code of Ethics. The project was implemented in Danubius University Galati, Ovidius University of Constanta, University of Craiova, Aurel Vlaicu University of Arad, Free International University of Moldova - ULIM, University of European Studies of Moldova.

The project aims for students to get in touch with the demands of the journalistic profession, by actually participating in editorial activities, by writing news or taking photos or videos, being guided by professionals from AGERPRES and MediaSind, the statement said.

Students who will be selected to participate in the project will receive press releases, will have concluded AGERPRES volunteer contracts, and the best articles, photos or videos will be posted on the websites www.agerpres.ro, www.mediasind. red and / or national / international partners and on the websites of the participating universities, thus being promoted in the press.

Universities and media outlets wishing to join the project can contact SRJ at restart@mediasind.ro.

The first event of the new partnership will be organized on 10 May, 2021 together with FJSC students and professionals in the field, journalists and representatives of professional associations, during an online conference on press freedom in Romania after a year of pandemic, which will be hosted by the Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences.