Agricultural production worth almost 104 billion lei in 2021

The total value of the production recorded by the Romanian agricultural field in 2021, in current prices, was 103.878 billion lei, according to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Friday, told Agerpres.

In 2021, agricultural crops still hold the largest share (71.2pct) in the structure of the total value of the production in the whole agricultural sector, followed by animal production (27.0pct) and agricultural services (1.8pct).

The value of crops in 2021, compared to 2020, recorded increases in the South-Eastern (+82.5pct), Bucharest-Ilfov (+51.6pct), South-Muntenia (+31, 4pct), North-East (+24.9pct), Central (+12.2pct) and South-West-Oltenia (+4.7pct); decreases were registered in the West (-4.8pct) and North-West (-3.9pct) development regions.

In 2021, compared to the previous year, the value of animal production recorded increases in the development regions of North-East (+5.1 percentage points), North-West (+2.8 percentage points) and South-West Oltenia (+2, 2 percentage points); and in the other development regions, the value of animal production recorded decreased between 27.1 and 1.2pct.

The value of agricultural services increased in the North-Eastern (+27.4pct), South-Muntenia (+23.5pct), North-Western (+17.4pct), South-Eastern (+ 11.2pct) and Central (+7.6pct) development regions, while the other development regions saw decreases between 36.4 percentage points and 1.2 percentage points.

Agricultural production has the largest share in the production of the agricultural sector as a whole in all the development regions of the country, with values between 63.1pct in the Central development region and 78.6pct in the South-Eastern development region.

In 2021, compared to 2020, the structure of the production value of the agricultural branch recorded the main increases in the South-Eastern (+5.0pct) and South-Muntenia (+1.3pct) development regions. The most important decreases were seen in the development regions North-Western (-2.1pct), Western (-2.0pct), South-West Oltenia (-1.2pct) and Central (-1.1pct) development regions.

The largest share in terms of the agricultural production was recorded in the following development regions: South-Muntenia (20.7%), South-East (20.3%) and North-East (15.6%), while in the structure of animal production of the same year, the development regions have the largest share: North-East (20.4%), North-West (14.9%), Center (14.6%) and respectively South-Muntenia (14.5%).