Agriculture Ministry employee tests positive for SARS-CoV-2

An employee of the Agriculture Ministry tested positive for COVID-19 and he is under medical supervision, whereas all those who came into contact with the respective person have been isolated at home, Agriculture Minister Adrian Oros told a press briefing on Thursday.

"On 2 June, an employee of the MADR [the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry] informed, according to legal provisions, that he tested positive for Covid-19 and he is under medical supervision. We announced the DSP [the Public Health Directorate] and established the contacts, who have been sent to isolation at home, a general disinfection was conducted at the MADR headquarters in order to prevent new cases and the rules diminishing the effects of the pandemic have been strengthened (...). Our hope is that we remain with only one case and everything ends in a happy manner," Oros said.

The MADR management argues that, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania, all measures have been taken to limit the spreading of this virus among the employees. "We mention that the main goals of the MADR management are to ensure employees' health simultaneous with the normal functioning of the institution. At the moment, at the MADR level, all possible health safety measures have been implemented, and other actions are to be enforced following the decisions of the relevant institutions," the MADR mentioned.