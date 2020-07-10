Agriculture Ministry to finance agricultural high schools

The Executive approved, in Thursday's Government meeting, a Decision on authorizing the financial support of technological high schools with a predominantly agricultural profile by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR), according to a press release sent on Friday.

The financial support of the 57 high schools with a predominantly agricultural profile is carried out on the basis of an annual program for financing education-specific investments, as well as the material expenses necessary for the functioning of high schools, approved by decision by the high school board, based on a background document, and is endorsed by the local public administration authorities within which the respective high schools operate and is approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The financing of the expenses is ensured from the state budget to the local budgets, through the MADR budget, being approved annually by the State Budget Law, the Ministry of Agriculture states.

Moreover, in order to relaunch the agricultural high school education, MADR aims at improving the quality of the educational process, through the following measures: supporting the establishment of new specializations or professional qualifications, in accordance with the new requirements of modern agriculture, substantiating the annual number of students, improving the organizational structure of high schools, further training specialized teachers, updating textbooks, organizing internships according to the requirements and options of students and the employer, as well as promoting dual education, reads the Ministry of Agriculture release.

By implementing these measures for the development of Romanian agricultural high school education, MADR aims to achieve the objective of rejuvenating and professionalizing the agricultural workforce, the Ministry of Agriculture further shows.