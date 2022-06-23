AgriMin Chesnoiu leaves office, self-suspends from PSD

Agriculture Minister Adrian Chesnoiu announced on Thursday that he is retiring from office and suspending himself from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), asking his colleagues in the Chamber of Deputies to vote to lift his parliamentary immunity.

"I have not committed any act of criminality or corruption and I have always carried out my executive work with integrity and dedication," the minister wrote on his Facebook page.Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca took note of the announcement of the resignation of Adrian Chesnoiu from the position of Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, according to a Cabinet briefing.According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the National Anticorruption Directorate asks the Chamber of Deputies to lift immunity for conducting criminal prosecution against a member of the Romanian Parliament, at the time of the deeds and currently having the position of minister, for abuse of office. Judicial sources told AGERPRES that it would be the Minister of Agriculture, Adrian Chesnoiu.AGERPRES