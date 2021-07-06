AgriMin Oros: AFIR receives 256 financing requests for installing young farmers, Diaspora component

The Rural Investment Financing Agency (AFIR) received 256 requests for financing, worth approximately 10.5 million euro, through the sub-measure regarding the installation of young farmers, the component dedicated to the Diaspora, the Minister of Agriculture, Adrian Oros, announced on Tuesday.

"The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development closed the session of receiving financing requests for installing young farmers, the component dedicated to Diaspora, session which took place during the period of January 4- July 5, 2021. Thus, AFIR received 256 financing requests online, worth 10.5 million Euro, through the means of sub-measure 6.1 - Diaspora of the National Program for Rural Development 2014-2020", the Minister wrote on his Facebook page.

The support given through this means of financing is 100% non-reimbursable and currently worth 40,000 or 50,000 euro, based on the agricultural exploitation which the young farmer will develop, Oros mentioned, according to Agerpres.

The young farmers from Diaspora, who wish to access European funds for installing in the rural area, could submit their requests at AFIR until Monday, at 16:00.

The session for receiving financing requests was extended until July 5, the initial closing time being May 4, 2021.

The financial allotment for this continuous session was of 20 million euro. The quality threshold for the period of May-July is of 25 points.

According to AFIR, until May 4, there were 172 projects submitted, whose value totaled 6.9 million Euro. Until submission threshold will be reached there are still funds worth 23 million euro.

The financing is granted to young farmers as a form of lump-sum, in two batches: 75% of the total of support upon signing the financing contract and 25% of the support total based on the correct implementation of the business plan, without taking longer than three years (5 years for orchard exploitations) since signing the document.

The grant will be reimbursed in proportion to the degree of fulfilling the Business Plan.

The session of receiving projects dedicated to young farmers from diaspora was opened on January 4, 2021.