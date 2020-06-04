AgriMin Oros says compensations adopted by Parliament for farmers cannot be enforced;Orban asks CCR be notified

Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Adrian Oros has stated on Thursday that the law adopted by Parliament regarding some compensations as a result of the drought is "populist" and it won't be enforced, and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has called for it to be challenged with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR).

"You see, Parliament has did it again. It passed a law. We must hold on tight here, because every week Parliament spills some regulations generating more expenses for which there are no resources. It is as if they want to make Romania unable to cope with the payments. This is such a gesture of irresponsibility. Try to be more active in public communication, to prevent all this nonsense, to stop these populisms that generate a situation in which it will be very difficult to meet the obligations generated by the regulations adopted in Parliament," Orban said in the beginning of the Government meeting.Oros relied that the law would not be implemented because it represents a state aid scheme and doesn't have the consent of the European Commission.