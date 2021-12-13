Airbus Helicopters Romania deliveres to Ministry of Interior of Ukraine 5 modernized H225 helicopters

Airbus Helicopters Romania has completed the delivery procedure to the Ministry of Interior of Ukraine of five reconfigured H225 helicopters, during an acceptance ceremony that took place at its headquarters in Ghimbav, the helicopter maker informed on Monday, agerpres reports.

The modernized helicopters will be used for search and rescue missions in difficult conditions and for air interventions in critical medical cases, firefighting, law enforcement missions and tactical transportation, according to a company's release.

In 2018, Airbus Helicopters and the Ministry of the Interior of Ukraine signed a contract for the modification of 21 H225 helicopters from the offshore configuration to the search and rescue, tactical transport and law enforcement configuration.Since 2019, Airbus Helicopters Romania has been carrying out modernization works at the Ghimbav headquarters for 15 helicopters out of a total of 21 contracted aircraft.The general manager of Airbus Helicopters Romania, Georges Durdilly, emphasized that this project was one of the most complex carried out by the company.Airbus is present in Romania with its three divisions: Airbus Helicopters Romania (since 2002) and Premium Aerotec (since 2009) in Brasov, but also Airbus Defence and Space (since 2005) in Bucharest.