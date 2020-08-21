ALDE: Gov't notifying court over censure motion is just a ploy

The Alliance of Liberal and Democrats (ALDE) considers that the government notifying the Constitutional Court (CCR) of a legal conflict between it and Parliament generated by the tabling of a motion of censure against the government is "just a ploy" by which Prime Minister Ludovic Orban "tries to stay a few more days at rule."

"The motion of censure is a right of the opposition; it is provided by the Constitution. Orban is only acting desperately, because he knows that he has no backing. The government notifying the Constitutional Court (CCR) of a legal conflict between it and Parliament generated by the tabling of a motion of censure against the government is just a ploy by which Prime Minister Ludovic Orban tries to stay a few more days at rule," reads a post published on Friday on the ALDE Facebook page.

According to ALDE, "there is no mention in the Constitution of the tabling of a motion of censure in extraordinary session."

The government has notified the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) about a constitutional conflict triggered by the tabling of a motion of censure by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and asked PSD to schedule the discussion and vote on the motion after the Court has ruled, Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, said Friday.